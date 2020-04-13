A worker wearing a protective mask cleans a window in Hong Kong’s Central district on January 31. The significantly higher occupancy costs and the persistent lack of demand from mainland companies in the past year are vulnerabilities in Central’s office real estate market. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus takes a heavy toll on the world’s most expensive office market – Hong Kong’s Central district

  • The disruption caused by Covid-19 is not only exacerbating the vulnerabilities of the city’s office market, but earlier sources of resilience are also being compromised
  • Forecasts of a 15-20 per cent decline in rents in Central this year now look optimistic. However, occupiers are also cautious about relocating to alternative business districts
Updated: 5:00pm, 13 Apr, 2020

A worker wearing a protective mask cleans a window in Hong Kong’s Central district on January 31. The significantly higher occupancy costs and the persistent lack of demand from mainland companies in the past year are vulnerabilities in Central’s office real estate market. Photo: Bloomberg
