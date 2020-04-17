As Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, citing the father of value investing Benjamin Graham, put it: “Markets are voting machines in the short term, and weighing machines in the long term.” We may now be moving from a phase of shock, in which investors have voted with their feet by rapidly selling risky investments, to a phase in which investors are trying to weigh up what the future of the economy will look like.

monetary fiscal convinced investors Fast, huge and often concerted efforts by bothandpolicymakers seem to havethat economic worst-case scenarios have been averted. These would have seen the initial economic hit spiral into a wave of business failures and financial market accidents and deeper recession.

However, central banks have loosened policy aggressively and implemented a plethora of measures to repair money markets that were showing clear signs of breaking down – and it looks like they are succeeding.

fiscal commitments assistance bankruptcies supply chains For their part, governments have ramped upto support the real economy. These are easiest thought of in two pieces: one, traditional fiscal stimulus to get the economy going again and two,to businesses and households to replace lost income and avert widespreadthat would impair economies’ capacity to recover. Even so, any lifting of behavioural restrictions once virus infections peak will be gradual and damage to confidence andwill linger.

Employees work at an assembly plant of FAW-Volkswagen Automobile in Chengdu in southwest China’s Sichuan province, on February 19. The Covid-19 pandemic has shaken global supply chains. Photo: Xinhua

controlled it earlier back to normal less economic stimulus In this context, emerging Asia, dominated by China, is a little out of step with the rest of the world. China fell victim to the virus earlier than the rest of the world, but alsoand is already trying to get its economy, even though so far it has appliedthan the US or Europe. Its asset markets have also been somewhat less affected, although they had already been damaged by the trade war last year.

Outside China, trends across the region vary considerably, but taken as a whole this highly export-oriented region should struggle to escape the wider global economic currents.

We are likely to see a fairly rapid initial global growth spurt as restrictions on some social and business activities are lifted over the next few months, but the economy is likely to remain considerably short of its previous level of activity even by year-end.

Women work at a garment factory in Hanoi in May 2019. Asia’s export-oriented economies will struggle to get back on track in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic. Photo: AFP

This should be followed by a much slower and more uncertain growth path to regain pre-crisis economic levels, which may well take several years. Evaluated against this picture of the future, the recovery in markets from the panic levels in March does not seem irrational.

It clearly is still at risk of disappointment should there be a big second round of virus infections around the globe or if the corporate profit reporting season that is getting under way reveals some major negative surprises.

Absent these, however, it now seems increasingly possible that risky assets markets already saw their lows in March. Still, we should not expect the recent pace of the price rally to continue. With panic having receded, the going in markets will get tougher from here. They will eventually regain their highs, but, just as with economies, it will take time, possibly years.