Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Brian P. Klein
How the coronavirus pandemic has trapped China’s Belt and Road Initiative between a rock and a hard place
- China deviated from its usual policy by joining other nations in agreeing to a debt moratorium for countries in economic distress
- Some of China’s principal loan recipients, with weak health systems and large populations, are going to be hard hit by the pandemic. Restructuring their debt will be no easy feat
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE