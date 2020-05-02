An employee wearing a mask checks the temperatures of customers outside an Apple store in Shanghai. In the event that the US continues to press forward with extensive decoupling, the likelihood is that it will inflict more harm on itself, its manufacturers and its own consumers than anyone else. Photo: Bloomberg
Why US-China decoupling is a dangerous mistake and tantamount to self-harm

  • The World Bank expects Covid-19 to impact commodities like oil and platinum, and even the Opec cartel itself
  • Its report shows how central China is to commodity trade, and why the US would inflict more harm on itself by decoupling
Updated: 3:28am, 2 May, 2020

