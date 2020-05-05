A Chinese student at Boston University works online while cuddling her cat at her home in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 27. While some feel online education is inadequate because of the decreased human interaction, other students find themselves more comfortable interacting with their teachers and peers through screens. Photo: Xinhua
A Chinese student at Boston University works online while cuddling her cat at her home in Boston, Massachusetts, on March 27. While some feel online education is inadequate because of the decreased human interaction, other students find themselves more comfortable interacting with their teachers and peers through screens. Photo: Xinhua