A migrant worker wearing a face mask walks around the central business district of Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Opinion
Opinion
Macroscope
by David Brown
The world economy could recover from coronavirus sooner than expected. Don’t stop believing
The strong performance of supermarkets and surging demand at online retailers are proof that consumer demand is far from down and out
In manufacturing powerhouses like China and Germany, the first green shoots of recovery will emerge
David Brown
Published: 8:00pm, 5 May, 2020
Updated: 8:25pm, 5 May, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
A migrant worker wearing a face mask walks around the central business district of Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE