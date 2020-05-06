Men wait in an employment agency for a car to take them to their new jobs, in Shanghai on April 28. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Opinion
Macroscope by Aidan Yao
China must act fast to avert the disaster of mass unemployment amid the coronavirus onslaught
Anecdotal evidence suggests more jobs are being lost than is being captured in official data. Without forceful, timely policy support to protect the livelihood of its teeming workers, including 170 million rural migrants, China’s fragile economic recovery won’t go far