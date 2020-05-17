A man waves a US flag as protesters attend a rally in Central, Hong Kong, on October 14, 2019, calling on US politicians to pass a bill that could alter Washington’s relationship with the trading hub. US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law at the end of November 2019, angering Beijing. Photo: AFP
