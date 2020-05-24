PLA soldiers stand at attention during a flag-raising ceremony during an open day on June 30 last year, at its Ngong Shuen Chau naval base, on Stonecutters Island, in Hong Kong. Beijing has its work cut out restoring peace and confidence in Hong Kong’s future. Photo: AFP
PLA soldiers stand at attention during a flag-raising ceremony during an open day on June 30 last year, at its Ngong Shuen Chau naval base, on Stonecutters Island, in Hong Kong. Beijing has its work cut out restoring peace and confidence in Hong Kong’s future. Photo: AFP