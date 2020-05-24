PLA soldiers stand at attention during a flag-raising ceremony during an open day on June 30 last year, at its Ngong Shuen Chau naval base, on Stonecutters Island, in Hong Kong. Beijing has its work cut out restoring peace and confidence in Hong Kong’s future. Photo: AFP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

China must raise its soft power game, especially at a time Trump’s America is losing friends

  • Donald ‘America First’ Trump has gifted China an extraordinary diplomatic opportunity, yet Beijing has so far squandered it with its muscular policies in the South China Sea, and on Taiwan and Hong Kong
David Dodwell
David Dodwell

Updated: 9:36pm, 24 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
PLA soldiers stand at attention during a flag-raising ceremony during an open day on June 30 last year, at its Ngong Shuen Chau naval base, on Stonecutters Island, in Hong Kong. Beijing has its work cut out restoring peace and confidence in Hong Kong’s future. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE