A Donald Trump impersonator gestures along with hundreds of people who gathered at Chater Garden on December 1 to thank the US president for signing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. The law allows Washington to suspend Hong Kong’s special trading status based on an annual certification by the US State Department about whether the city retains a sufficient degree of autonomy under the “one country, two systems” framework. Photo: Winson Wong
A Donald Trump impersonator gestures along with hundreds of people who gathered at Chater Garden on December 1 to thank the US president for signing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. The law allows Washington to suspend Hong Kong’s special trading status based on an annual certification by the US State Department about whether the city retains a sufficient degree of autonomy under the “one country, two systems” framework. Photo: Winson Wong