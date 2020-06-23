People wearing protective masks walk through Hong Kong’s Central district, the world’s most expensive office market, on April 27. The combination of an increase in supply in Central in the coming years and a narrower rental gap could provide opportunities for tenants in non-core districts to relocate back to Central. Photo: Bloomberg
People wearing protective masks walk through Hong Kong’s Central district, the world’s most expensive office market, on April 27. The combination of an increase in supply in Central in the coming years and a narrower rental gap could provide opportunities for tenants in non-core districts to relocate back to Central. Photo: Bloomberg