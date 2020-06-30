Workers wearing face masks rope a container ship at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, on February 11. Photo: China Daily
Opinion
Opinion
Macroscope
by
Neal Kimberley
From Australia to India, China’s rifts with major trade partners are a growing economic threat
China has disputes or strained ties with 12 of its top 20 export destinations. While countries individually need China more than it needs them, collectively this argument is harder to make
Neal Kimberley
Published: 5:00pm, 30 Jun, 2020
Updated: 5:00pm, 30 Jun, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
Workers wearing face masks rope a container ship at a port in Qingdao, Shandong province, on February 11. Photo: China Daily
READ FULL ARTICLE