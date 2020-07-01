People wearing protective face masks ride the subway in Beijing during evening rush hour on June 18, a week after the city was hit by a second wave of Covid-19 infections. Passenger numbers dipped on news of the mini outbreak, but to nowhere near the lows experienced during January and February. Photo: EPA-EFE
People wearing protective face masks ride the subway in Beijing during evening rush hour on June 18, a week after the city was hit by a second wave of Covid-19 infections. Passenger numbers dipped on news of the mini outbreak, but to nowhere near the lows experienced during January and February. Photo: EPA-EFE