A worker in a face mask takes orders from motorists in the drive-through lane at a burger restaurant on July 1 in Los Angeles, California. California governor Gavin Newsom has ordered indoor dining restaurants to close again for at least three weeks amid a surge in new coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP
Kerry Craig
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Kerry Craig

Economies revving up recovery from coronavirus should expect many detours

  • Governments and central banks’ commitment to nurse the global economy back to health is reassuring, but the virus won’t be so quickly tamed
  • Sectors which can operate with some social distancing policies are likely to do better than industries heavily reliant on the free flow of people
Kerry Craig
Kerry Craig

Updated: 9:05pm, 3 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A worker in a face mask takes orders from motorists in the drive-through lane at a burger restaurant on July 1 in Los Angeles, California. California governor Gavin Newsom has ordered indoor dining restaurants to close again for at least three weeks amid a surge in new coronavirus cases. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE