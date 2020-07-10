A couple enjoy drinks at a restaurant on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida, on June 26. Patrons flocked to restaurants and entertainment venues after the state eased restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, but Florida is now seeing a surge in case numbers. Photo: AFP
A couple enjoy drinks at a restaurant on Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Florida, on June 26. Patrons flocked to restaurants and entertainment venues after the state eased restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19, but Florida is now seeing a surge in case numbers. Photo: AFP