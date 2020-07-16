Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at Exchange Square in Central on May 30, 2019. Bullish news in equity markets and the tech sector is being tempered by sustained high volatility and aggressive hedging by investors. Photo: Warton Li
Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong stock exchange, at Exchange Square in Central on May 30, 2019. Bullish news in equity markets and the tech sector is being tempered by sustained high volatility and aggressive hedging by investors. Photo: Warton Li