US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a business leaders event inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. Relations between the two countries have deteriorated dramatically since then. Photo: AFP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

By painting its contest with China as a ‘good versus evil’ struggle, the US misses the mark

  • A recently released study revealing that Chinese citizens’ satisfaction with their government has increased since 2003 sits awkwardly against the US picture of China as a tyrannical state
David Dodwell
David Dodwell

Updated: 1:09am, 27 Jul, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
US President Donald Trump (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a business leaders event inside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017. Relations between the two countries have deteriorated dramatically since then. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE