Tourists buy souvenirs at a shop in the city of Qingdao, in east China’s Shandong province, on July 25. President Xi Jinping recently said the country would pursue a new development plan, focusing on its domestic market rather than an export-led growth model. Photo: Xinhua
Tourists buy souvenirs at a shop in the city of Qingdao, in east China’s Shandong province, on July 25. President Xi Jinping recently said the country would pursue a new development plan, focusing on its domestic market rather than an export-led growth model. Photo: Xinhua