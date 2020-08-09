Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam announces on July 31 the postponement of this year’s Legislative Council election. Lam may have been sincere in her stated motivation to protect public health, but her decision has created more problems than it solved. Photo: Xinhua
Mike Rowse
Mike Rowse

The coronavirus didn’t stop Hong Kong holding an election. Carrie Lam’s poor judgment did

  • With the right planning, Hong Kong was fully capable of ensuring that voting in the Legislative Council election took place safely, with minimal health risks
  • The postponement has created two related constitutional problems that only Beijing can solve, which only highlights the SAR government’s ineptitude
Mike Rowse
Mike Rowse

Updated: 3:30pm, 9 Aug, 2020

