Employees work on a production line inside a Dongfeng Honda factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, on April 8. China’s swift return to positive economic growth is a rare bright spot amid a landscape of doom and gloom as the pandemic continues. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Coronavirus recovery: China a rare bright spot amid pandemic gloom

  • Current forecasts show contraction on an unprecedented scale, more serious than the 2008 crash and raising chilling thoughts about the 1930s Great Depression
  • Combine bankruptcies with a fall in company profits and government tax revenues are set to fall sharply just as government spending needs are set to spike
David Dodwell
David Dodwell

Updated: 9:58am, 10 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Employees work on a production line inside a Dongfeng Honda factory in Wuhan, Hubei province, on April 8. China’s swift return to positive economic growth is a rare bright spot amid a landscape of doom and gloom as the pandemic continues. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE