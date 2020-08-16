Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters march in central Hong Kong on January 1 as they continue to pressure the government to meet their five demands, including greater democracy, amnesty for arrested protesters and an independent inquiry into police use of force. Photo: Kyodo
Why Hong Kong does not need more democracy right now

  • The chaos and instability unleashed by the quest for universal suffrage, the gridlock in the legislature and the government’s declining efficacy support a halt in the expansion of democracy
Updated: 8:14am, 16 Aug, 2020

