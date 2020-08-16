Why Hong Kong does not need more democracy right now

Tens of thousands of anti-government protesters march in central Hong Kong on January 1 as they continue to pressure the government to meet their five demands, including greater democracy, amnesty for arrested protesters and an independent inquiry into police use of force. Photo: Kyodo
