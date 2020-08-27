A woman walks through Grand Central Terminal in New York on August 24. America’s abysmal failure to contain the virus not only underscores the lingering fears of infection, but also raises the distinct possibility of a new wave of Covid-19 itself. Photo: AFP
A woman walks through Grand Central Terminal in New York on August 24. America’s abysmal failure to contain the virus not only underscores the lingering fears of infection, but also raises the distinct possibility of a new wave of Covid-19 itself. Photo: AFP