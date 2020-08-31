Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Brian P. Klein
Right to vote: US must lead by example in presidential election to showcase its democracy
- Postmaster General’s attempt to suppress vote has triggered public outrage, Congress scrutiny and state action to make mail voting more accessible amid pandemic
- Notwithstanding Trump’s disdain for democracy, the best argument America can make for freedom is the effective exercise of voting for a nation’s leader
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE