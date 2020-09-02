A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past the People’s Bank of China building in Beijing on March 17. China suffered an even deeper slump than analysts feared at the start of the year as the coronavirus shuttered factories, shops and restaurants across the nation, underscoring the fallout now facing the global economy. Photo: Bloomberg
A pedestrian wearing a protective mask walks past the People’s Bank of China building in Beijing on March 17. China suffered an even deeper slump than analysts feared at the start of the year as the coronavirus shuttered factories, shops and restaurants across the nation, underscoring the fallout now facing the global economy. Photo: Bloomberg