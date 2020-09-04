The Fed is going to stay very dovish for a very long time. Photo: AFPThe Fed is going to stay very dovish for a very long time. Photo: AFP
Tai Hui
Why the Federal Reserve’s bid to boost US inflation is good news for Asia

  • Fed’s switch to allowing inflation above 2 per cent means US rates will stay lower for longer, boosting demand for higher yielding bonds, particularly in emerging markets

Updated: 4:30pm, 4 Sep, 2020

