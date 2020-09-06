The logic of strengthened economic ties between Japan and China is becoming more compelling. Photo: EPA-EFEThe logic of strengthened economic ties between Japan and China is becoming more compelling. Photo: EPA-EFE
The logic of strengthened economic ties between Japan and China is becoming more compelling. Photo: EPA-EFE
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Why Japan’s next leader should draw closer to China and South Korea instead of the US

  • It is worth considering the vast economic potential of a strong Japan-China-South Korea alliance, against the declining powers of the US

Anthony Rowley
Anthony Rowley

Updated: 1:47pm, 6 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The logic of strengthened economic ties between Japan and China is becoming more compelling. Photo: EPA-EFEThe logic of strengthened economic ties between Japan and China is becoming more compelling. Photo: EPA-EFE
The logic of strengthened economic ties between Japan and China is becoming more compelling. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE