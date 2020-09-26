President Xi Jinping, left, waters saplings during a tree-planting activity in Daxing district in Beijing on April 3. Xi’s recent pledge to get China to net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060 was the latest in a series of increasingly bold programmes intended to mitigate climate change. Photo: XinhuaPresident Xi Jinping, left, waters saplings during a tree-planting activity in Daxing district in Beijing on April 3. Xi’s recent pledge to get China to net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060 was the latest in a series of increasingly bold programmes intended to mitigate climate change. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping, left, waters saplings during a tree-planting activity in Daxing district in Beijing on April 3. Xi’s recent pledge to get China to net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060 was the latest in a series of increasingly bold programmes intended to mitigate climate change. Photo: Xinhua
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

China’s emissions pledge joins bold efforts to halt climate change

  • It seems likely we will need ‘out of the box’ aspiration if we are going to achieve the emission reductions that will keep our green planet from boiling over
  • Regreening the planet will contribute significantly to efforts to contain climate change, and trees may well be humans’ best defence

David Dodwell
David Dodwell

Updated: 12:07pm, 26 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping, left, waters saplings during a tree-planting activity in Daxing district in Beijing on April 3. Xi’s recent pledge to get China to net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060 was the latest in a series of increasingly bold programmes intended to mitigate climate change. Photo: XinhuaPresident Xi Jinping, left, waters saplings during a tree-planting activity in Daxing district in Beijing on April 3. Xi’s recent pledge to get China to net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060 was the latest in a series of increasingly bold programmes intended to mitigate climate change. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping, left, waters saplings during a tree-planting activity in Daxing district in Beijing on April 3. Xi’s recent pledge to get China to net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2060 was the latest in a series of increasingly bold programmes intended to mitigate climate change. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE