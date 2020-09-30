An oceangoing freighter loads containers at a port in Lianyungang, in eastern Jiangsu province, on September 7. While the contribution of exports to China’s growth formula has shrunk over the years, they are still expected to play an important role in the country’s “dual circulation” strategy. Photo: XinhuaAn oceangoing freighter loads containers at a port in Lianyungang, in eastern Jiangsu province, on September 7. While the contribution of exports to China’s growth formula has shrunk over the years, they are still expected to play an important role in the country’s “dual circulation” strategy. Photo: Xinhua
An oceangoing freighter loads containers at a port in Lianyungang, in eastern Jiangsu province, on September 7. While the contribution of exports to China’s growth formula has shrunk over the years, they are still expected to play an important role in the country’s “dual circulation” strategy. Photo: Xinhua
Yu Yongding
Opinion

Opinion

Yu Yongding

Dual circulation strategy continues China’s push to open up

  • Export promotion strategies can become self-negating when an economy grows past a certain point, and China is no longer a small economy
  • Dual circulation does not imply any fundamental change in the growth paradigm, and China will not turn its back on the world no matter what happens

Yu Yongding
Yu Yongding

Updated: 4:42pm, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An oceangoing freighter loads containers at a port in Lianyungang, in eastern Jiangsu province, on September 7. While the contribution of exports to China’s growth formula has shrunk over the years, they are still expected to play an important role in the country’s “dual circulation” strategy. Photo: XinhuaAn oceangoing freighter loads containers at a port in Lianyungang, in eastern Jiangsu province, on September 7. While the contribution of exports to China’s growth formula has shrunk over the years, they are still expected to play an important role in the country’s “dual circulation” strategy. Photo: Xinhua
An oceangoing freighter loads containers at a port in Lianyungang, in eastern Jiangsu province, on September 7. While the contribution of exports to China’s growth formula has shrunk over the years, they are still expected to play an important role in the country’s “dual circulation” strategy. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE