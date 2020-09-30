Dual circulation strategy continues China’s push to open up

An oceangoing freighter loads containers at a port in Lianyungang, in eastern Jiangsu province, on September 7. While the contribution of exports to China’s growth formula has shrunk over the years, they are still expected to play an important role in the country’s “dual circulation” strategy. Photo: Xinhua
An oceangoing freighter loads containers at a port in Lianyungang, in eastern Jiangsu province, on September 7. While the contribution of exports to China’s growth formula has shrunk over the years, they are still expected to play an important role in the country’s “dual circulation” strategy. Photo: Xinhua