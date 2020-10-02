Filipino tourists wearing traditional Korean hanbok pose for photographs at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul on September 30. With Covid-19 going nowhere and widespread vaccines unlikely for another year, the imperative is to quickly establish protocols for safe travel. Photo: EPA-EFE
