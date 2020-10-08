A worker walks past a steel processing centre warehouse in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on September 20. Photo: XinhuaA worker walks past a steel processing centre warehouse in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, on September 20. Photo: Xinhua
Aidan Yao
What investors should understand about China’s ‘dual circulation’ strategy

  • Domestically, Beijing will focus on faster technological progress, boosting consumption, new urbanisation and supply-chain enhancement
  • While China may cut back on belt and road projects and outbound investment, the strategy is not designed to close off the world’s second-largest economy

Updated: 5:30am, 8 Oct, 2020

