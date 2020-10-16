US President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speak during the first presidential debate in Cleveland on September 29. If Trump loses next month’s election, he and his staff could be tempted to engage in scorched-earth tactics on their way out of the White House. Photo: TNS
US President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speak during the first presidential debate in Cleveland on September 29. If Trump loses next month’s election, he and his staff could be tempted to engage in scorched-earth tactics on their way out of the White House. Photo: TNS