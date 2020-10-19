Hongkongers march in protest against a proposed extradition bill on June 9 last year. The now-withdrawn bill, which the government had tried to ram through the Legislative Council despite fierce opposition, triggered months of social unrest. Photo: Edmond So Hongkongers march in protest against a proposed extradition bill on June 9 last year. The now-withdrawn bill, which the government had tried to ram through the Legislative Council despite fierce opposition, triggered months of social unrest. Photo: Edmond So
Hongkongers march in protest against a proposed extradition bill on June 9 last year. The now-withdrawn bill, which the government had tried to ram through the Legislative Council despite fierce opposition, triggered months of social unrest. Photo: Edmond So
Mike Rowse
Opinion

Opinion

Mike Rowse

Déjà vu as Carrie Lam backs plan to let Hongkongers on mainland vote in Legco elections

  • Any controversy or objection would appear to have been swiftly brushed aside as the chief executive announces broad support for the initiative with little time to waste. Does any of this sound familiar?

Mike Rowse
Mike Rowse

Updated: 8:36am, 19 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers march in protest against a proposed extradition bill on June 9 last year. The now-withdrawn bill, which the government had tried to ram through the Legislative Council despite fierce opposition, triggered months of social unrest. Photo: Edmond So Hongkongers march in protest against a proposed extradition bill on June 9 last year. The now-withdrawn bill, which the government had tried to ram through the Legislative Council despite fierce opposition, triggered months of social unrest. Photo: Edmond So
Hongkongers march in protest against a proposed extradition bill on June 9 last year. The now-withdrawn bill, which the government had tried to ram through the Legislative Council despite fierce opposition, triggered months of social unrest. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE