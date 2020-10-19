Hongkongers march in protest against a proposed extradition bill on June 9 last year. The now-withdrawn bill, which the government had tried to ram through the Legislative Council despite fierce opposition, triggered months of social unrest. Photo: Edmond So
Hongkongers march in protest against a proposed extradition bill on June 9 last year. The now-withdrawn bill, which the government had tried to ram through the Legislative Council despite fierce opposition, triggered months of social unrest. Photo: Edmond So