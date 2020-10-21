Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Scott Kennedy
US’ China policy must balance targeted curbs with multilateral cooperation in a ‘goldilocks approach’
A recent survey finds general agreement in the US and among its allies on the perception of a China threat
But while sanctions remain necessary, there’s also a lack of enthusiasm for comprehensive decoupling and a clear preference for a multilateral approach to manage the China challenge
Published: 1:30am, 21 Oct, 2020
Updated: 1:30am, 21 Oct, 2020
Illustration: Craig Stephens
