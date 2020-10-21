Illustration: Craig Stephens Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Scott Kennedy
Opinion

Opinion

Scott Kennedy

US’ China policy must balance targeted curbs with multilateral cooperation in a ‘goldilocks approach’

  • A recent survey finds general agreement in the US and among its allies on the perception of a China threat
  • But while sanctions remain necessary, there’s also a lack of enthusiasm for comprehensive decoupling and a clear preference for a multilateral approach to manage the China challenge

Scott Kennedy
Scott Kennedy

Updated: 1:30am, 21 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Illustration: Craig Stephens Illustration: Craig Stephens
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE