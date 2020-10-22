President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden spar in their first presidential debate on September 29. Photo: AP President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden spar in their first presidential debate on September 29. Photo: AP
President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden spar in their first presidential debate on September 29. Photo: AP
Aidan Yao
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

Trump or Biden: how different US election outcomes could play out in markets and in China

  • A disputed US election would be unnerving for markets. A Biden victory, coupled with a split Congress, could be troubling for the US, but it would be an opportune time for China to lure investors away

Aidan Yao
Aidan Yao

Updated: 12:42am, 22 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden spar in their first presidential debate on September 29. Photo: AP President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden spar in their first presidential debate on September 29. Photo: AP
President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden spar in their first presidential debate on September 29. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE