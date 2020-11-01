Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to his speech during a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, on October 27. Trump has repeatedly refused to commit to accepting the outcome of a vote that opinion polls forecast he is likely to lose. Photo: AP
