Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to his speech during a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, on October 27. Trump has repeatedly refused to commit to accepting the outcome of a vote that opinion polls forecast he is likely to lose. Photo: AP Supporters of President Donald Trump listen to his speech during a campaign rally at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing, Michigan, on October 27. Trump has repeatedly refused to commit to accepting the outcome of a vote that opinion polls forecast he is likely to lose. Photo: AP
Minxin Pei
Opinion

Opinion

Minxin Pei

US election chaos would be one more gift to China from Trump

  • Trump’s incompetent management of the pandemic has already made America an object of pity around the world
  • If he follows through on his threats to defy the will of US voters, the appeal of American democracy would be eviscerated – to Beijing’s delight

Minxin Pei
Minxin Pei

Updated: 3:33am, 1 Nov, 2020

