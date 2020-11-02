A vessel docks at the port facility at Hambantota, Sri Lanka, on February 10, 2015. The controversial port project has become a focal point of criticism over China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the debt load it leaves on partner countries. Photo: AFP
A vessel docks at the port facility at Hambantota, Sri Lanka, on February 10, 2015. The controversial port project has become a focal point of criticism over China’s Belt and Road Initiative and the debt load it leaves on partner countries. Photo: AFP