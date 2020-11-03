Americans line up outside a Kentucky Career Centre hoping to find assistance with their unemployment claims in Frankfort, Kentucky, on June 18. US labour markets have recovered sharply in recent months, but September’s unemployment rate of 7.9 per cent is still more than double the 3.5 per cent cyclical low reached before the recession hit. Photo: Reuters
