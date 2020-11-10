People visit the traditional lantern festival along the Cheonggyecheon Stream in Seoul, South Korea, on May 28. Seoul has recorded the smallest year-on-year drop in investment activity among the world’s most actively traded real estate markets this year. Photo: Xinhua
