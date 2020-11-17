A pedestrian looks at a display showing global stock market information in Tokyo, Japan, on November 6. Photo: EPA-EFE A pedestrian looks at a display showing global stock market information in Tokyo, Japan, on November 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
A pedestrian looks at a display showing global stock market information in Tokyo, Japan, on November 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

What impact will a coronavirus vaccine have on financial markets?

  • Not only would a vaccine re-energise equity demand for sectors hard hit by Covid-19, but it could also divert funds back to the US, although Asia will remain attractive
  • The implications for Treasuries and currencies are more open to question

Neal Kimberley
Neal Kimberley

Updated: 4:46pm, 17 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian looks at a display showing global stock market information in Tokyo, Japan, on November 6. Photo: EPA-EFE A pedestrian looks at a display showing global stock market information in Tokyo, Japan, on November 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
A pedestrian looks at a display showing global stock market information in Tokyo, Japan, on November 6. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE