Biological samples are placed in a nitrogen freeze chamber at the Ambroise Pare Clinic in Paris. The vaccine developed by Pfizer must be stored in deep-freezer conditions and requires two doses administered three weeks apart, making it more difficult to deploy the shot effectively. Photo: Bloomberg
Biological samples are placed in a nitrogen freeze chamber at the Ambroise Pare Clinic in Paris. The vaccine developed by Pfizer must be stored in deep-freezer conditions and requires two doses administered three weeks apart, making it more difficult to deploy the shot effectively. Photo: Bloomberg