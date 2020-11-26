Servers deliver food to a table at a pop-up restaurant set up in Times Square in New York on October 23. Consumer spending accounts for 68 per cent of the US economy. But with Covid-19 still raging, services consumption – restaurant dining, in-person shopping, travel – is unlikely to recover soon. Photo: Reuters
