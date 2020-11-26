Servers deliver food to a table at a pop-up restaurant set up in Times Square in New York on October 23. Consumer spending accounts for 68 per cent of the US economy. But with Covid-19 still raging, services consumption – restaurant dining, in-person shopping, travel – is unlikely to recover soon. Photo: Reuters Servers deliver food to a table at a pop-up restaurant set up in Times Square in New York on October 23. Consumer spending accounts for 68 per cent of the US economy. But with Covid-19 still raging, services consumption – restaurant dining, in-person shopping, travel – is unlikely to recover soon. Photo: Reuters
Servers deliver food to a table at a pop-up restaurant set up in Times Square in New York on October 23. Consumer spending accounts for 68 per cent of the US economy. But with Covid-19 still raging, services consumption – restaurant dining, in-person shopping, travel – is unlikely to recover soon. Photo: Reuters
Stephen Roach
Opinion

Opinion

Stephen Roach

Despite coronavirus vaccine hope, US must brace itself for a winter of despair

  • Vaccination is unlikely to bring about so-called herd immunity until mid-2021. For a vulnerable US economy entering lockdown again, the case for a double-dip recession is compelling

Stephen Roach
Stephen Roach

Updated: 5:25am, 26 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Servers deliver food to a table at a pop-up restaurant set up in Times Square in New York on October 23. Consumer spending accounts for 68 per cent of the US economy. But with Covid-19 still raging, services consumption – restaurant dining, in-person shopping, travel – is unlikely to recover soon. Photo: Reuters Servers deliver food to a table at a pop-up restaurant set up in Times Square in New York on October 23. Consumer spending accounts for 68 per cent of the US economy. But with Covid-19 still raging, services consumption – restaurant dining, in-person shopping, travel – is unlikely to recover soon. Photo: Reuters
Servers deliver food to a table at a pop-up restaurant set up in Times Square in New York on October 23. Consumer spending accounts for 68 per cent of the US economy. But with Covid-19 still raging, services consumption – restaurant dining, in-person shopping, travel – is unlikely to recover soon. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE