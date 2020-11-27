Global market sentiment has been buoyed by the news of several promising candidates for vaccines against Covid-19, but this short-term optimism masks deeper concerns about the long-term effects of the pandemic and the policies governments have enacted to mitigate its damage. Photo: Reuters
Global market sentiment has been buoyed by the news of several promising candidates for vaccines against Covid-19, but this short-term optimism masks deeper concerns about the long-term effects of the pandemic and the policies governments have enacted to mitigate its damage. Photo: Reuters