A man standing at a viewing area of Jingshan Park takes photos of the Forbidden City as a thick haze engulfs Beijing on December 9, 2019. China is hoping to establish itself as the new global leader in the fight against climate change, following the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement signed in 2015. Photo: EPA-EFE
