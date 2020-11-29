A man standing at a viewing area of Jingshan Park takes photos of the Forbidden City as a thick haze engulfs Beijing on December 9, 2019. China is hoping to establish itself as the new global leader in the fight against climate change, following the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement signed in 2015. Photo: EPA-EFE A man standing at a viewing area of Jingshan Park takes photos of the Forbidden City as a thick haze engulfs Beijing on December 9, 2019. China is hoping to establish itself as the new global leader in the fight against climate change, following the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement signed in 2015. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man standing at a viewing area of Jingshan Park takes photos of the Forbidden City as a thick haze engulfs Beijing on December 9, 2019. China is hoping to establish itself as the new global leader in the fight against climate change, following the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement signed in 2015. Photo: EPA-EFE
Alistair Ritchie
Opinion

Opinion

Eye on Asia by Alistair Ritchie and Jackson Ewing

How China, Japan and South Korea can make their carbon neutral goals a reality – and drive change worldwide

  • China, Japan and South Korea can be leaders in the fight against climate change if they ensure policies align with their ambitious goals
  • Emissions trading systems with progressively tightening emissions caps are likely to play a central role

Alistair RitchieJackson Ewing
Alistair Ritchie and Jackson Ewing

Updated: 1:00pm, 29 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A man standing at a viewing area of Jingshan Park takes photos of the Forbidden City as a thick haze engulfs Beijing on December 9, 2019. China is hoping to establish itself as the new global leader in the fight against climate change, following the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement signed in 2015. Photo: EPA-EFE A man standing at a viewing area of Jingshan Park takes photos of the Forbidden City as a thick haze engulfs Beijing on December 9, 2019. China is hoping to establish itself as the new global leader in the fight against climate change, following the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement signed in 2015. Photo: EPA-EFE
A man standing at a viewing area of Jingshan Park takes photos of the Forbidden City as a thick haze engulfs Beijing on December 9, 2019. China is hoping to establish itself as the new global leader in the fight against climate change, following the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris Agreement signed in 2015. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE