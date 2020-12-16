Workers make shoe insoles at a factory in Zibo, eastern Shandong province, on November 27. The unified rules of origin in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership provide preferential treatment to components sourced within the bloc, encouraging members to share supply chains and keep manufacturing capacity in Asia. Photo: Xinhua
