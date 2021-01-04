A motorist travels past an Alibaba Group office building in Shanghai on December 24. China’s shift towards antitrust measures against Alibaba’s Ant Group and other tech giants could signal the start of painful deleveraging for some of the country’s most successful firms. Photo: Bloomberg
