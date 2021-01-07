European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel at a media conference at the conclusion of an EU-China summit, in video conference format, at the European Council in Brussels, on June 22, 2020. Photo: AP European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel at a media conference at the conclusion of an EU-China summit, in video conference format, at the European Council in Brussels, on June 22, 2020. Photo: AP
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel at a media conference at the conclusion of an EU-China summit, in video conference format, at the European Council in Brussels, on June 22, 2020. Photo: AP
Wang Huiyao
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Wang Huiyao

EU deal is a milestone for China’s globalisation that can help build a new world economic order

  • Apart from promising European firms greater market access, the investment agreement promotes cooperation on the environment and will force China to reform parts of its economy that are not in line with international practices

Wang Huiyao
Wang Huiyao

Updated: 2:19am, 7 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel at a media conference at the conclusion of an EU-China summit, in video conference format, at the European Council in Brussels, on June 22, 2020. Photo: AP European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel at a media conference at the conclusion of an EU-China summit, in video conference format, at the European Council in Brussels, on June 22, 2020. Photo: AP
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and European Council president Charles Michel at a media conference at the conclusion of an EU-China summit, in video conference format, at the European Council in Brussels, on June 22, 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Wang Huiyao

Wang Huiyao

Wang Huiyao is the founder of the Centre for China and Globalisation, a Beijing-based non-governmental think tank.