Anyone could be a target of cybercrime. Photo: Shutterstock Anyone could be a target of cybercrime. Photo: Shutterstock
David Dodwell
Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

As cybercrime grows and spreads, we must learn to plug our vulnerabilities

  • From the weakest individual to the most powerful nations, no one who has an online presence is exempt from the risks of a cyberattack
  • The Covid-19 lockdowns are reported to have added powerfully to cybercrime activity, as online shopping surged

Updated: 1:41pm, 16 Jan, 2021

David Dodwell is the executive director of the Hong Kong-APEC Trade Policy Study Group, a trade policy think tank.