US President Joe Biden has proposed a US$1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan in response to the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Opinion
Macroscope by Tai Hui
What Biden’s urgent policy priorities mean for Asia, and the world
The new US president’s focus will be on taming the pandemic at home, not rolling back Trump’s trade measures against China. But the recovery of the US economy, especially the service sector, is critical to boost the global economy
Tai Hui is chief market strategist for the Asia-Pacific at JP Morgan Asset Management. Based in Hong Kong, he formulates and disseminates the company's view on the market, economy and investing to financial advisers and investors in Asia. He regularly appears on international and local financial media, including as a guest host on CNBC Asia, as well as Bloomberg TV and Reuters TV.