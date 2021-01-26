When the Covid-19 pandemic erupted at the beginning of last year, many chief executives of multinational companies warned that the apparent success of the mass experiment in homeworking, coupled with the urgent need to cut costs, would force companies to reduce their real estate footprints. One of the most striking comments came during a conference call hosted by Barclays at the end of April, when the bank’s chief executive, Jes Staley, said city centre headquarters built to house thousands of staff might be “a thing of the past”, adding: “There will be a long-term adjustment about how we think about our locations.” Concerns about the future of the office have been exacerbated by the virus-induced decampment of many urbanites to suburbs and small towns. Demand for houses in New York City’s adjacent counties has soared, with sales in Westchester and Fairfield (which is in the neighbouring state of Connecticut) surging last year. A similar trend is evident in London. Several of the capital’s outer boroughs, notably Croydon and Richmond upon Thames, saw some of the sharpest rises in house prices in Britain last year. Office workers’ aversion to using public transport – the absence of a long commute is widely seen as the main benefit of homeworking – is perceived as a major threat to cities, such as London, which rely heavily on mass transit. Some industry experts believe the pandemic is the catalyst for a shift to suburban working. The so-called hub-and-spoke model – a city centre headquarters, supported by a network of smaller suburban offices closer to where employees live – is seen as a strategy better suited to managing the disruption wrought by Covid-19. However, in Asia, the impact of the pandemic on corporate real estate strategy, particularly the location of offices, has been much less pronounced. As I argued previously, this is partly attributable to the region’s relatively successful containment of Covid-19. While office buildings in Central London remain mostly empty as Britain endures its third national lockdown , and only 20 per cent of New York’s office workers are back at their desks, offices in China have reopened at 70 per cent capacity, according to a report published by CBRE earlier this month. Death of the office? In Asia, the workplace is just adapting to Covid-19 Moreover, smaller homes in Asia – average residential space per head is less than half the level in the US, with Hongkongers facing the most acute shortage of living space – and poor broadband connectivity in many emerging markets make homeworking more challenging. The one market where the pandemic has had a more discernible impact on the locational determinants of office demand is Australia , which was more severely hit by the virus, and where office utilisation rates are currently among the lowest in Asia. According to data from JLL, 48 office buildings were sold in metropolitan suburban markets in the first three quarters of last year, double the figure in central business districts. Last September, Singaporean real estate investment trust Keppel Reit bought Pinnacle Office Park in Macquarie Park, a suburb in Northern Sydney, partly because it believed more occupiers “would adopt a hub-and-spoke business model for office locations”. However, other factors were at play, notably the opportunity to acquire a high-quality, income-producing asset at an attractive rental yield in a popular district benefiting from improvements in transport infrastructure. How coronavirus has exposed Australia’s quasi-colonial outlook Indeed, it is occupiers’ and investors’ increasing sensitivity to office design, the well-being of employees and the resilience of assets in the post-pandemic world that is becoming the main driver of demand for offices. Asia has the best of both worlds. Several major cities across the region – Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo, in particular – already benefit from mature decentralised business hubs, which provide occupiers with newer, higher-specification and technologically more advanced buildings better suited to the post-Covid-19 leasing landscape. Furthermore, Hong Kong provides cost-conscious tenants with the world’s largest occupancy cost differential between a central business district and a secondary location, with the rental gap between Central and Kowloon East currently an appealing 70 per cent . At the same time, there is less uncertainty about the future of demand for city centre offices. Companies are more in favour of their staff returning to work, with only 11 per cent of corporate leaders instructing or encouraging their employees to work from home, a survey by CBRE revealed. “We found that people really want to come back to the office,” says Ada Choi, head of occupier research for Asia at CBRE in Hong Kong. Asia is expressing occupier and employee sentiment towards the office in the clearest possible way. This vote of confidence in corporate real estate is the canary in the coal mine. Even in London and New York, it is becoming increasingly apparent that employees miss the face-to-face collaboration, mentoring and managing that a Zoom meeting cannot replicate. The longer lockdowns and social restrictions remain in place, the clearer it becomes that well-located and high-quality city centre offices not only have a future, but have a crucial role to play in facilitating social interaction, career advancement and increased productivity. Nicholas Spiro is a partner at Lauressa Advisory