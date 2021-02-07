Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre, in pink) and other top government officials attend the National Day flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai on October 1 last year. In the wake of the 2014 Occupy protests, Lam’s election in 2017 failed to heal the rifts in society. Photo: Nora Tam Chief Executive Carrie Lam (centre, in pink) and other top government officials attend the National Day flag-raising ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square in Wan Chai on October 1 last year. In the wake of the 2014 Occupy protests, Lam’s election in 2017 failed to heal the rifts in society. Photo: Nora Tam
2014 Occupy protests and 2019 unrest leave no doubt Chinese patriots must rule Hong Kong

  • Beijing’s requirement that Hong Kong’s leaders must love the country and Hong Kong is not new, only emphasised now after repeated attacks on the city’s law and order
  • To ensure ‘one country, two systems’ can continue, the SAR must choose a leader that’s not just capable, but also trusted by the central government

Updated: 9:15am, 7 Feb, 2021

Regina Ip served as Hong Kong's secretary for security from 1998 to 2003. After three years’ studies in the US, she returned to Hong Kong with a view to improving Hong Kong’s governance. She is now chairperson of New People’s Party and a legislator elected on Hong Kong Island.